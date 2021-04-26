WATCH: Cops Mock LeBron over ‘YOU’RE NEXT’ Tweet

LeBron James took to Twitter last week to target a cop who was present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting. So, this week, a few of the nation’s police officers have taken to social media to make fun of LeBron James.

LeBron James came under intense fire on Wednesday after he posted a pic of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption that read, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

James has since deleted the tweet, but a screenshot remains.

In response to James’ completely reckless and factually inaccurate post, several police officers began posting videos having great fun at “The King’s” expense.

“Nate Silvester, an officer with the Marshal’s Office in Bellevue, Idaho, took mocking James to another level in a TikTok video that has drawn nearly 2.5 million views so far,” Newsweek reported.

A policeman calls LeBron for advice in hilarious viral video pic.twitter.com/iQmLOKFXHr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 25, 2021

Sylvester wasn’t the only one to get the Lebron mocking memo.

Police officer mocks LeBron James. Glorious.

pic.twitter.com/AReqHEARfR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2021

James deleted his initial post targeting the Columbus cop within hours. Later Wednesday evening, he posted his explanation for deleting the tweet, but no apology for tweeting it.

“ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself!” James said. “Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police,” James continued. “I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Of course, the fact that the “lil girl” was trying to stab another girl who also happened to be black went unmentioned in James’ explanation.

Police officers aren’t the only ones firing back at James.

“A Cincinnati bar owner said Wednesday he would not “air” National Basketball Association (NBA) games until LeBron James is “expelled” from the league,” Breitbart’s Wendell Husebo reports.

“If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” owner Jay Linneman said.

“We will not air them until LeBron James has been expelled from the NBA. They just need to play the game, and that’s it,” Linnerman continued. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

James, in response, made fun of the bar owner. “Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp,” he tweeted.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

The NBA failed even to mention James’ tweet targeting the Columbus police officer, much less punish him for it.