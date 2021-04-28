Video Released of Bloodied NBA Player Sterling Brown After Attack Outside Strip Club

Police bodycam footage has been released showing a bloodied Sterling Brown of the Houston Rockets recorded after being attacked outside a Miami strip club this month.

Unknown individuals attacked Brown outside the Booby Trap strip club in Miami on April 18. Brown was reportedly attacked with a liquor bottle.

The player suffered severe lacerations on his head and face and was hospitalized after the attack. But he has since been released.

Fox Sports reporter Andy Slater obtained police bodycam footage recorded after police responded to the scene:

SLATER SCOOP: Rockets’ Sterling Brown shown full of blood in body-cam video outside Miami strip club. His teammate, Kevin Porter Jr., and cops appear to have an animated discussion before Brown gets treatment from paramedics. (Note: Audio muted by police) pic.twitter.com/DlMcoHzPco — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 27, 2021

According to TMZ, the attack occurred after Brown reportedly got in the wrong sprinter van that evening. Apparently, the occupants of the van reacted violently to Brown’s intrusion.

In a statement, the Rockets said, “Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault,” and added, “He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery.”

“Heart-wrenching. Rips your heart out,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said after the incident. “It’s one of your guys, someone on your team that you care about, someone that you’re with every day. As far as how I’m feeling and how the team is feeling, we’re all just thankful, No. 1, that he’s going to be OK — and also down about what happened.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.