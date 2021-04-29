Former Auburn coach and current U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R, AL) has some advice for NFL rookies when it comes to talking politics: Don’t do it.

TMZ cameras caught up with Tuberville, who made it clear that activist athletes are something he’d like to see less of.

“Nobody’s looking for an outspoken person,” is the advice Tuberville says he would give his players. who were entering the draft. “We’re too divided as it is.”

Tuberville believes that athletes should stick to the things they know.

“Everybody wants to make an opinion and that’s fine,” Tuberville said. “But, I think, especially for young people to get involved in something that maybe they might not understand as much, I think they need to let people that, whatever they do for a living, justify it.”

Tuberville added, “I’d just like to see our country be more settled down in terms of people getting into politics or in sports and vice versa.”Tuberville’s advice was not well-received on Twitter:

I’m sure the players appreciate the advice, guy who decided to become a politician despite not knowing the three branches of our government. https://t.co/fntj60QtBs — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) April 29, 2021

Tuberville’s message has been blasted by many on the left as being hypocritical since he was a college football coach before he entered politics. However, that’s also the point; Tuberville was a college football coach before he entered politics. He didn’t subject customers who paid to watch a football game to political demonstrations like modern activist athletes.

If politically active athletes were to retire from their sports careers (or at least confine their protests/activities to events away from the field or their sports platform), few people would have a serious problem with it.