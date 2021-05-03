NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be pleased with the Green Bay Packers, but one Wisconsin company is offering him a cheesy deal if he stays with the team.

Rumors abound that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay and reportedly has a bone to pick with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

However, Burnett Dairy Cooperative hopes to soften Rodger’s heart with a deal that they hope is gouda-nuff to keep him in town.

“As long as Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay, we’re offering him free cheese. And if he retires with the Packers, we will make it a lifetime offer,” the company said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“As a cooperative, we understand running a business often requires making difficult decisions to plan for the future. We also believe a little cheese can make any situation better,” a letter from the company to Rodgers read. “That’s why Burnett Dairy Cooperative is ready to make this pledge.”

Rodgers apparently had a sharp retort, though, so it’s Nacho deal, Burnett Dairy, because the QB turned vegan five years ago and no longer eats dairy — and that includes cheese.

“I just wanted to get healthier,” he told ESPN. “I’ve done a lot of research and talked with Adam Korzun, our [team] nutritionist, and some other friends around the league about how I can extend my career and how I can be and feel healthier.”

It looks like the dairy blue it.

