Trump Calls Medina Spirit a ‘Junky’ After Horse Fails Postrace Drug Test

Former President Donald Trump called Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit a “junky” after the horse failed a post-race drug test.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country,” Trump posted on his blog. “The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”

Bob Baffert, who trained Medina Spirit, disclosed that his horse had tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory. Officially, the horse tested 11 picograms above the legal limit for the substance.

Baffert claims he never gave his horse betamethasone.

“Yesterday I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something I didn’t do,” Baffert told reporters. “It’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse.”

Churchill Downs suspended Baffert on Sunday.