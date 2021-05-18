Hulu Trans Athletes Doc: I’m a Man and I’m the Female Wrestling Champ

The Hulu streaming service is airing a documentary featuring three high school biological boys who are competing against biological girls.

“This intimate story takes us into the lives of three high school athletes from across the US – all at different stages of their athletic seasons, each sharing their lives as transgender teens,” the text accompanying the trailer for the documentary says.

The documentary, set to premiere on Hulu on June 1, features Mack Beggs, a male wrestler who became the first Texas State Champion in girls wrestling.

“I am a man and I am the state champ of female high school wrestling, Beggs, whose mustache is obvious, said.

The film also follows Andraya Yearwood, a biological man on the girls track team at a Connecticut high school and Sarah Huckman, a male skier in New Hampshire.

“I am a girl and I deserve to be on the girls team,” Yearwood says in the trailer.

People magazine reported on the documentary:

Directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett, Changing the Game comes amid a fierce national debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in school sports. A slew of bills have been proposed around the country in recent months seeking to ban transgender athletes from school teams that align with their gender identity, including in states like Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. As the clip continues, detractors are interviewed on camera issuing their opinions on the topic. Says Beggs after the comments air, ‘I’ve definitely been bullied by more adults than kids.’ ‘There’s a lot of things that I want because I’m a teen. I want makeup I want shoes but the main thing that I want is just to be accepted as me,’ says Huckman in the trailer.

