Petition Calls for NFL to Retire Pat Tillman’s No. 40 Jersey

A movement has begun to persuade the NFL to retire the jersey of former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who sacrificed his life defending our country in Afghanistan in 2002.

Tillman walked away from a $3.6 million contract offer from the Cardinals to join the Rangers shortly after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The goal of the petition is to have the NFL retire Tillman’s jersey on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 3,500 people had signed the petition.

“It is my hope that for the rest of time, anytime an unknown person enters an NFL stadium, they will see TILLMAN 40 hanging from the rafters and his story will have to be told and his name will continue to be spoken.” the petition states.

Tillman was shot and killed in a friendly fire incident on April 22, 2004. He was 27 years old.

Pat Tillman had deep Arizona roots. Despite playing safety in the pros, Tillman was an All-American linebacker for Arizona State before being drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals in 1998.

Tillman was enshrined into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The NFL has yet to comment on the petition.