A former NBA star is accusing Democrat “woke n*gg*rs” of being the “new version of the KKK.”

“You fake woke n*gros man, y’all, y’all are the worst thing to the black community,” the number 1 overall pick in the 2001 National Basketball Association draft, Kwame Brown, said. “You fake woke n****s won’t allow independent thought, because I don’t care who you vote for. I ain’t never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain’t ever called anyone a coon or a disrespectful name, none of that.”

“You motherf***ers are, you guys that do that, not all Democrats do that, but the guys who do that, y’all are the new version of the KKK,” Brown explained. “White folks don’t got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK because you try to intimidate.

“You try to exile black folks and you try to cancel them because they don’t agree with you and that’s sad,” he continued. “You act like you doing something righteous for doing that, ‘the Democratic Party is our people!’ So, you going to hurt another black man for the white people that you like? You a fool.”

Brown’s rant, which appears to be received positively by his Twitter followers, has been retweeted 2,200 times with 5,300 likes.

One Twitter comment reads, “This is one smart dude. Everything he’s been saying in these videos that last week are facts. And the way he heated up Matt Barnes and Steven A smith quit it I’m dead. No political party suits any of us. We are all common people. They just divide us with their bullsh*t.”

Another wrote, “No lies detected.”