Lakers star LeBron James has added his voice to those in the NBA urging Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, calling Floyd a man who “literally changed the world.’

Following Tuesday’s playoff game between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, James was asked about his impression of the police reform bill being pushed by the Democrats in Washington. In reply, James said the bill has his “full support” and that he feels it would change “the landscape of how policing is modified, how policing is looked at.”

If enacted into law, the bill would prohibit racial profiling, chokeholds, carotid holds, no-knock warrants at the federal level, and would weaken the legal shields for police officers leaving them open for waves of lawsuits and prosecutions.

James went on to praise George Floyd, who died in the custody of the Minneapolis Police a year ago. According to James, Floyd “literally changed the world.”

“Anytime you talk about change, it’s very key that you continue to have these conversations,” the NBA star said.

“He’s an angel looking over all of us,” James added, “looking over all these Black kids in the Black community.”

"The man literally changed the world." LeBron James spoke about George Floyd and his impact on the one-year anniversary of his murder. pic.twitter.com/wGmliMZtkN — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 26, 2021

As James noted, the NBA and its many entities are urging Congress to pass the bill. Recently, the NBA Social Justice Coalition spoke up asking Congress to pass the Bill.

Still, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act does not have much chance of passing in the U.S. Senate and has little Republican support overall.

