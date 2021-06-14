WATCH: Tigers Pitcher Sent to Minors After Vomiting on the Mound

Tigers pitcher Beau Burrows lasted only one game in the major leagues before being sent back down to the minors. However, he definitely left his mark.

Things were already going badly enough for Detroit when Burrows made his first appearance of the season on Sunday with the Tigers down 8-2 in the fourth inning. Burrows did well in the fourth. Though, things got considerably worse in the fifth as the relief pitcher proceeded to vomit all over the pitcher’s mound.

Tigers Beau Burrows vomits on the mound in his first pitching appearance this season pic.twitter.com/bvwJ1yF2aD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 12, 2021

Burrows allowed the first two runners on and then walked another to start the fifth but had rallied by striking out the next two. Then, for some reason, Burrows became ill and vomited twice. Burrows attempted to stay in the game, but the Tigers pulled him.

To add insult to injury, Burrows was sent back down to Triple-A after the game. The Tigers explained their pitcher’s illness by saying he became nauseous.