‘Stop the Insanity’: Fans, Media Erupt After Laurel Hubbard Becomes First Trans Athlete to Compete at Olympics

Reactions are piling up after it was reported that the International Olympics Committee had approved Laurel Hubbard, a male who identifies as a woman, to become the first trans athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Hubbard, 43, transitioned in 2012 and has been competing in New Zealand and would have been on New Zealand’s last Olympics team if it wasn’t for an injury that prevented it.

Hubbard’s inclusion at the Tokyo games has engendered much criticism.

Belgian Olympian Anna Vanbellinghen, for instance, said it is a “bad joke” that Hubbard will advance to the Olympics as a female contestant.

“I understand that for sports authorities, nothing is as simple as following your common sense and that there are a lot of impracticalities when studying such a rare phenomenon, but for athletes, the whole thing feels like a bad joke,” Vanbellinghen said, according to InsideTheGames.

The group Save Women’s Sports Australasia also spoke out about the IOC’s “flawed policy” that would allow Hubbard to compete as a female.

“It is flawed policy from the IOC that has allowed the selection of a 43-year-old biological male who identifies as a woman to compete in the female category,” the group declared after the announcement.

Sharron Davies, a female British Olympian who has been outspoken on the issue of trans athletes, voiced her dissent in response to the IOC’s decision, among others:

We have men &women’s separate competition 4a BIG reason, biology in sport matters. Separate categories give females equal opportunities of sporting success, the average age of a female Olympic weight lifter is 23. Laurel Hubbard is 43. 30% unfair advantage! Sex not gender 4Sport https://t.co/CN8bdniKrq — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) June 21, 2021

Totally fair. Test: explain, precisely, why there are separate categories for men’s & women’s sports? Why not just have generic “basketball” & “tennis” & “track” & “weightlifting,” regardless of gender? If you have a problem with that, explain why, exactly. https://t.co/6CKUQNxSdE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 21, 2021

Laurel Hubbard has literally prevented a 'cisgender woman' from fulfilling her dream of competing at the Olympics. What more evidence do you need? https://t.co/f8z01LbmKe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 21, 2021

Allowing a transgender weightlifter to compete in the Tokyo Olympics is a terrible mistake that destroys women’s rights to equality and fairness – and will kill the Olympic dream for female athletes.https://t.co/VfMeXv4m2J pic.twitter.com/mK4nsorQYV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 21, 2021

No offence to Laurel Hubbard or the trans-community but this makes me angry every time it comes up. NZ have so many sporting achievements to be proud of but this tarnishes our reputation BIG TIME 👎🏽https://t.co/dz6lHgbdja — Daniel Leo (@danleo82) June 21, 2021

A 43 year old transgender woman will be representing New Zealand in Olympic weightlifting next month and has a strong chance to win a medal. This is how women’s sports die: https://t.co/wMdUYnCGp8 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2021

Laurel Hubbard is the first transgender athlete to compete in Olympics Democrats argue laws restricting Colleges to only letting people play sports based upon their biological sex b/c it isn’t something that occurs. Remember these cases. Is this fair?https://t.co/vfi1w7TF2s — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) June 21, 2021

For the sake of our daughters and female athletes worldwide, we must stop this insanity. Girls are GIRLS, Boys are BOYS!https://t.co/s8nR8VUeyE — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) June 21, 2021

It’s a man, dammit!! Team New Zealand sparks outrage after picking transgender woman weightlifter to compete at Olympics https://t.co/MBKUiEzQsf — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 21, 2021

It takes balls to deprive someone of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by pretending you’re a woman when everyone knows you’re not. If the other athletes have any sense they’ll refuse to compete.https://t.co/GHSKfFXOmi — Pat Condell (@patcondell) June 21, 2021

This is not progressive. #LaurelHubbard competed in men's sport until 2013 and will now compete in women's events at the Olympics. If you can change from one category to the other, why do we have separate categories at all? https://t.co/NRe3ctnm4w — Paddy Hannam (@paddyhannam) June 21, 2021

