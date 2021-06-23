Brett Favre: ‘Not Fair’ for Olympic Trans Weightlifter to Compete Against Females

Former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Brett Favre used his podcast to express opposition to a male weightlifter competing against females in the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

“It’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said in a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females.

“If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself,” Favre said.

Laurel Hubbard, born a man named Gavin Hubbard, competed in male weightlifting for many years before the 43-year-old decide to live as a woman and change his name at age 35.

Fox News reported on Favre and his remarks on Hubbard and a male BMX Freestyle rider who is living as a woman:

Favre also had remarks about BMX Freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe, who said last year on Facebook her goal was to win an Olympic medal “so I can burn a U.S. flag on the podium.” Wolfe qualified as an alternate for the Olympics. Wolfe told Fox News that the post, which has since been deleted, doesn’t mean she doesn’t care about her home country.

“I wouldn’t have her participate in my Olympics; go participate for somebody else,” Favre said. “To say that is such a slap in our country’s face. I can’t believe this person can be allowed to participate for our country.”

