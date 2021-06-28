WATCH: Former NFL Star Jack Brewer Blasts Gwen Berry for Turning Away from Flag During Anthem

Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel, former NFL star Jack Brewer criticized hammer thrower Gwen Berry for turning away from the American flag during the national anthem while on the podium at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

A transcript is as follows:

BRIAN KILMEADE: What do you make of this incident? Is it disrespectful to play the national anthem? They told her they were going to play it before they got out there?

JACK BREWER: Her uniform says America, she’s representing America. The U.S. Olympic committee needs to do something about this garbage. What really saddens me is we have a culture now in our country, and it’s growing, that disrespect our nation, disrespect our flag, and disrespect our anthem. It shouldn’t be allowed. If you look back and think about greats like Jessie Owens, who overcame real racism and all the issues that came along with that, who was a grandson of a slave, some of a sharecropper, he stood on the podium and proudly represented this nation. She claims to be standing up against racism. Well, I have news for her: there a lot who came before her that went through real racism and the only reason they got through it is because they live in America. We have a Constitution that allows us to go after our freedoms and become whoever we want to become.