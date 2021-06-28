‘Respect the Flag!’: Gwen Berry Faces Backlash for Turning Back on National Anthem

Reactions to U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry continue to grow as many fans in the United States blast the long-time activist athlete for her latest anti-American tirade.

After winning a bronze medal at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Oregon, Berry turned her back as she stood at the winner’s podium when the “Star Spangled Banner” was played during the ceremony. And before the song ended, she draped a black t-shirt with the words “activist athlete” over her head.

Oddly, Berry somehow imagined that the playing of the anthem to celebrate the win of an athlete supposedly representing the U.S.A. was a “set-up” aimed specifically at her.
After the ceremony, Berry told the media she was targeted. “I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” she said of the anthem being played. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

“The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has. I didn’t really want to be up there. Like I said, it was a setup. I was hot, I was ready to take my pictures and get into some shade,” she added.

While Berry’s fans are not at all surprised by her anti-American protests — she was previously reprimanded for protests against America during the Pan Am Games — patriotic Olympics fans in the U.S. were not at all happy with her response during the medal ceremony.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, for one, asked “why does the left hate America?” in his Tweet Sunday:

Florida Republican congressional candidate Vic DeGrammont agreed. If you are going to represent the U.S. at the Olympics, then have some respect.

Colorado Candidate for Congress Lauren Boebert had a similar reaction:

Many others also slammed Berry for her arrogance:

