‘Respect the Flag!’: Gwen Berry Faces Backlash for Turning Back on National Anthem

Reactions to U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry continue to grow as many fans in the United States blast the long-time activist athlete for her latest anti-American tirade.

After winning a bronze medal at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Oregon, Berry turned her back as she stood at the winner’s podium when the “Star Spangled Banner” was played during the ceremony. And before the song ended, she draped a black t-shirt with the words “activist athlete” over her head.

Oddly, Berry somehow imagined that the playing of the anthem to celebrate the win of an athlete supposedly representing the U.S.A. was a “set-up” aimed specifically at her.

After the ceremony, Berry told the media she was targeted. “I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” she said of the anthem being played. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

“The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has. I didn’t really want to be up there. Like I said, it was a setup. I was hot, I was ready to take my pictures and get into some shade,” she added.

While Berry’s fans are not at all surprised by her anti-American protests — she was previously reprimanded for protests against America during the Pan Am Games — patriotic Olympics fans in the U.S. were not at all happy with her response during the medal ceremony.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, for one, asked “why does the left hate America?” in his Tweet Sunday:

Why does the Left hate America? Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God bless America. https://t.co/7hH1FMzEn0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2021

Florida Republican congressional candidate Vic DeGrammont agreed. If you are going to represent the U.S. at the Olympics, then have some respect.

Respect the Flag. This country gave you the opportunity to represent it. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/AVJeG5zUeh pic.twitter.com/rRll4pKwJx — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) June 28, 2021

Colorado Candidate for Congress Lauren Boebert had a similar reaction:

If you want to represent our nation abroad at the Olympics, then you should respect our flag! No other country would tolerate this foolishness. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 28, 2021

Many others also slammed Berry for her arrogance:

Yes, the US Olympics committee spent their time meticulously planning to make sure that the national anthem was played at the exact moment she was on the podium… because everyone knows the Olympics is all about (checks tweet) Gwen Berry. https://t.co/5sCU4J1heI — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2021

Gwen Berry has a nice life as an athlete throwing hammers for a living in America… so of course she turns her back on the anthem, hates America and claims to be oppressed. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 28, 2021

Send the fourth-place finisher. Gwen Berry has a world of options if she doesn’t want to compete under our flag. Not a penny of taxpayer money should fund her campaign to make Americans hate each other. https://t.co/9xq8S3T9sZ — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) June 27, 2021

What is wrong with people? Growing up, everyone stood for the American flag. Didn’t matter your politics, race, sex, income, religion; everyone stood for the flag. It was one of those civic rituals that brought us together. It still should today. 🇺🇸https://t.co/sCidRZr05T — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 27, 2021

Maybe if Gwen Berry spent less time hating the flag and more time practicing, she would have taken first place. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 28, 2021

If Gwen Berry threw that hammer like she throws shade, maybe she woulda come in first. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 28, 2021

Athletes that don’t honor the American flag should be banned from all competition. Gwen Berry, just the latest self-righteous narcissist who hates America. Kick her off the team. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 28, 2021

Dan Crenshaw: Gwen Berry Should Be Removed from Olympics https://t.co/tCU69x9VTx — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 28, 2021

I told you there would be more garbage behavior like this. #GwenBerry needs to learn that it’s not about the anthem “speaking for her, “ it’s about a moment of gratitude for this country that makes her Olympic dream possible. Shameful self-absorption. https://t.co/MwsIp7Jpba — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) June 27, 2021

Gwen Berry shouldn’t be representing the USA in the Olympics! She is a disgrace to our country! Who Agrees? pic.twitter.com/gGsZ9ljPyd — ꧁٭ Ginger Gano ٭꧂ (@GingerGano) June 28, 2021

We’re going to see more of this. It’s going to make patriotic Americans cheer for foreign competitors and against the anti-American Americans. Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag while anthem plays at trials – 'I feel like it was a set-up' https://t.co/TnIFwzy5Fh — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 27, 2021

Gwen Berry should be BANNED from the Olympics! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 28, 2021

Gwen Berry should switch from hammer throwing to hammer and sickle throwing. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 28, 2021

Why should American taxpayers support #GwenBerry? Let her find another country to represent — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) June 28, 2021

Colin Kaepernick would have been forgotten if he hadn’t thrown his little temper tantrum before the games. Same with Gwen Berry. These “activist athletes” would all be irrelevant if it weren’t for them being wildly disrespectful to the very country that gave them opportunity. https://t.co/n4aErBVOYg — Zeek Arkham (@ZeekArkham) June 27, 2021

