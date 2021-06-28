VIDEO: Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson a Racist

Former NBA great Scottie Pippen has been doing a lot of media and saying a lot of things. Though, what he said Monday morning may be the most shocking of all.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Pippen and Patrick were discussing the issue of the former’s playing time when he played in Chicago under Phil Jackson. During the 1994 playoff game against the Knicks, Pippen says that Jackson drew up a play for Toni Kukoc. Pippen, incensed by the fact that the play wasn’t drawn up for him, refused to take the court.

The play ended up working and the Bulls won the game.

Pippen alleged that the decision to draw up the play for Kukoc, who is white, was racial. That’s where we join the conversation on the Dan Patrick Show.

“By saying it was a racial move, then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Patrick said.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Pippen responded.

“Do you think Phil was?” Patrick queried.

“Oh yeah,” Pippen said.

Pippen also recently accused Kukoc of being a racist.

Pippen played 17 years in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers.