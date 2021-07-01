Man Allegedly Knocked Out by Joe Schilling is Pressing Charges

A man who says that former MMA fighter Joe Schilling knocked him out in a seconds-long bar fight is now pressing charges against the fighter.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resident Justin Balboa has filed his report with the police and is pursuing a battery charge, according to TMZ.

The man’s lawyer, Robert Solomon, said he and his client are gobsmacked that Schilling thought he could lay someone out like that without any consequences.

“I cannot believe [Schilling] thought it was OK to just haul off and crack somebody twice like that,” Solomon told TMZ. “[Schilling] is lucky we’re not dealing with a manslaughter case.”

Video of the incident reported on by Breitbart Sports is jaw dropping.

In the video, a man now identified as Balboa reacts to Schilling brushing him aside by cocking his arm back as if he is about to throw a punch. But Schilling reacts with lightning speed sending the man out cold to the floor:

This motherfucker pumpfaked at joe schilling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iq4fA5cxUb — Brodie4president (@TheBrodie505) June 28, 2021

As to Schilling, he claimed that the bar patron was yelling out the n-word while singing with a rap song and his use of the word was offending the wait staff. Schilling added that the man had also been making provocative eye contact with him throughout the evening.

“As the night goes on, this clown starts looking at me and rapping whatever song is being played while making eye contact with me,” Schilling explained.

“I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with this idiot,'” the fighter added.

“I turn around and he flexes on me,” Schilling continued. And he summed up the confrontation this way: “Bad decisions are made every day.”

Schilling also said he was afraid for his safety when the bar patron began acting like he was going to start throwing punches. “As you can see from this video, when he flexed on me I was scared for my life,” Schilling concluded, “and simply defending myself against the evil in this world.”

