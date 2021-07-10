Falcons Release Barkevious Mingo After Child Sex Offense Charge

The Atlanta Falcons wasted no time in releasing Barkevious Mingo after the linebacker was accused of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

On Saturday, Mingo was released from jail in Tarrant County, Texas, after posting $25,000 bond. While Mingo could serve as much as 20 years in prison if convicted, his lawyer claims that the charges against his client are “baseless.”

“Barkevious Mingo is innocent,” attorney Lukas Garcia said via Pro Football Talk.. “At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”

The Falcons officially parted ways with Mingo shortly after he posted bond.

“After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract,” the team said in a statement.

Mingo was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the sixth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016. However, since then, he has played for five different teams over the last five years. He had signed a one-year deal with Atlanta after playing last season in Chicago.

Under Texas law, indecency with a child-sexual contact is described as engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 17, or causing someone younger than 17 to engage in sexual contact.