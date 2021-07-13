ESPN’s ESPY Awards Show Loses Nearly 90% of Viewers Since Caitlyn Jenner Award in 2015

TV ratings for ESPN’s signature ESPY Awards show have cratered, losing nearly 90 percent of its audience since the network gave its “Courage” award to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015.

Breitbart News readers may recall that in 2015, the ESPYs took its first step on the path to extreme wokeness by awarding Caitlyn Jenner its “Arthur Ashe Courage Award.” Jenner won this distinction shortly after he came out as transgender and announced he would henceforth live as a woman.

But a look at the ratings shows that the 2015 show, the year Jenner won the “Courage” award, was the last time more than seven million viewers tuned in. Each year since 2015, the audience had shrunk by multiple millions until this year when the show barely squeaked past one million viewers.

A quick look at ratings for the ESPY Awards since ESPN went full woke: 2015: 7.7 million

2016: 5.6 million

2017: 5.3 million

2018: 3.9 million

2019: 3.8 million

2021: 1.1 million In any other business, the people running this network would all be fired by now. — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) July 12, 2021

A quick review of the ESPYs since 2015 shows how woke the show went after giving the “Courage” award to Jenner.

In 2016, the show opened with a group of black athletes delivering a pro Black Lives Matter message attacking the police.

In 2017, the ESPYs brought in Michelle Obama to dole out the “Courage” award.

In 2018 ESPN made a big deal about having Danica Patrick host the awards as the “first female host” during which she delivered anti-Trump “jokes.”

In 2020 ESPN brought in national anthem protester and virulent Trump hater Megan Rapinoe to host the show. The show also included a “racial justice” segment.

With all this wokeness, the ratings have continued to lose millions of viewers each year, going from nearly 8 million viewers in 2015 to barely breaching one million this year.

