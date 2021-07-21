The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on their website:

When visiting… recreational facilities open for public use, try to protect against exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by practicing social distancing and everyday steps such as washing hands often and covering coughs and sneezes.

On April 6, as coronavirus case numbers improved around the country, Fauci commented on the Texas Rangers’ full-capacity crowd by suggesting the fact that case numbers are dropping despite a relaxing of restrictive measures “can be confusing” because there is normally a delay before you see the effects of a decision. He warned that “we’ve been fooled before.”

Fauci’s April doom and gloom comments were not his first, as he suggested in February that people should not watch the Super Bowl at a party.

“As much fun as it is to get together at a big Super Bowl party now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people in your household,” he said.