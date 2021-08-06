U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson won the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a last-second, 2-point takedown just .4 seconds before the buzzer Friday.

Steveson, a NCAA champion from the University of Minnesota, was not favored to win the gold, Yahoo Sports reported.

Gable Steveson had an incredible comeback in the final seconds to win gold at 125kg with what was basically a buzzer-beater.pic.twitter.com/7XXGBQ3cT6 — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) August 6, 2021

The 21-year-old Steveson, who is 6 ft. 1 in. and weighs 275 lbs., celebrated his victory with a backflip, Team USA tweeted.

Steveson, whose full name is Gable Dan Steveson, is named after Olympic champion Dan Gable, a wrestler who won the gold in 1972, and Steveson “is the first American heavyweight to win gold at the Olympics since Bruce Baumgartner in 1992,” the New York Post reported.

Watching the match in a viewing room, Steveson’s family went crazy celebrating his exciting win:

He did it! @GableSteveson wins GOLD with just seconds left in the match. His friends and family erupt! @kare11 pic.twitter.com/rhzYO52LSK — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) August 6, 2021

The entirety of the match can be watched here.