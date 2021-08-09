Caitlyn Jenner Salutes Bruce Jenner While Praising Olympic Athletes

On Monday, Caitlyn Jenner posted a tweet trotting out Bruce Jenner’s appearance at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal as the 2021 Tokyo Games begin to wind down.

In the tweet, Jenner wrote, “An amazing day representing our country at the Olympics! Congratulations to all of the Olympians this year!”

An amazing day representing our country at the Olympics! Congratulations to all of the olympians this year! https://t.co/OJKLA1R6uU — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 9, 2021

The tweet struck some as odd since many transgender advocates consider bringing up a trans person’s past name as “dead naming” them. It is an act of discrimination, they say, to bring up a trans person’s “past” life as a different gender. And Jenner, who is running as a Republican in California’s recall election for governor, is posting that “dead name.”

Jenner has not been shy when speaking about about this year’s Olympics, either.

In July, Jenner blasted anti-American U.S. hammer thrower Gwen Berry for her protests during the national anthem, calling the protests “disgusting.”

That same week, Jenner said that the Olympics should not be used as a “political tool” for flag protests.

"I don't like political statements on the podium."@Caitlyn_Jenner on the actions from 'activist athlete' Gwen Berry, "Honestly, it's disgusting." pic.twitter.com/5VUW4l8GLp — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 30, 2021

Jenner also blasted the media for focusing on the anti-American athletes when 99 percent of the Olympians are as patriotic as anyone else.

