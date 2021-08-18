WATCH: Tigers TV Announcer Jack Morris Apologizes After Using ‘Offensive’ Accent to Joke About Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers television analyst Jack Morris has apologized for using an Asian accent to talk about Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night’s game.

The comment came at the top of the sixth inning with the game tied two to two. ESPN reported that the Angels’ Juan Lagares had struck out, and the Japanese-born Ohtani was preparing for his chance to bat.

Detroit play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard mentioned that Ohtani was next up, and Morris broke into an Asian accent and said that Detroit’s pitcher should be “vedy, vedy careful.”

The Tigers pitcher then proceeded to give Ohtani an intentional walk.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster was immediately called out on social media for his “racist” attempt at humor. And as the cancel culture warmed up, by the ninth inning, Morris was left apologizing on air.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate, and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” the 66-year-old Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing, and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

Morris’ accent joke did not amuse many on social media, and some refused to accept his apology:

Then there were those Jack Morris apologists who desperately tried to insist that Morris was innocent because he was trying to make a bad Elmer Fudd impression… despite that, Morris never said he was making a bad Elmer Fudd impression.

