WATCH: Tigers TV Announcer Jack Morris Apologizes After Using ‘Offensive’ Accent to Joke About Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers television analyst Jack Morris has apologized for using an Asian accent to talk about Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night’s game.

The comment came at the top of the sixth inning with the game tied two to two. ESPN reported that the Angels’ Juan Lagares had struck out, and the Japanese-born Ohtani was preparing for his chance to bat.

Detroit play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard mentioned that Ohtani was next up, and Morris broke into an Asian accent and said that Detroit’s pitcher should be “vedy, vedy careful.”

The Tigers pitcher then proceeded to give Ohtani an intentional walk.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster was immediately called out on social media for his “racist” attempt at humor. And as the cancel culture warmed up, by the ninth inning, Morris was left apologizing on air.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate, and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” the 66-year-old Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing, and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

Morris’ accent joke did not amuse many on social media, and some refused to accept his apology:

Well sure looks like it’s time for the bi-annual firing in the @Tigers TV booth as Jack Morris 1) does some kind of mocking Asian accent while describing Ohtani; and 2) issues a pathetic “sorry if YOU were offended” non-apology apology #HitTheRoadJack pic.twitter.com/qwWk0pjKoG — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 18, 2021

Quick cheat sheet for any announcers calling Shohei Ohtani's games. It's not that complex! CC: Jack Morris, @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/w2neRmdia9 — Dan Nesbitt (@ddnesbitt) August 18, 2021

The fact that this type of lazy racism keeps popping up around Shohei Ohtani speaks to so much of the media being apathetic and lacking any empathy towards the AAPI experience https://t.co/t1MCKhanCc — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) August 18, 2021

No matter whether they mean it or it's just so ingrained that they don't intend maliciousness: it's time to de-platform announcers like Jack Morris and Bob Brenly who say thoughtless stupid racialized shit and thus propagate more thoughtlessness. Hold people to higher standards. https://t.co/iEiNNbxMyj — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) August 18, 2021

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone" is not an apology.https://t.co/j0iLEbIHQ9 — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) August 18, 2021

jack morris should probably get some forced time off after this. once again highlighting that as the tigers return to being a competitive baseball team they desperately need a new play-by-play booth pic.twitter.com/pHmZN5jTsb — shea (@5h3a_) August 18, 2021

Then there were those Jack Morris apologists who desperately tried to insist that Morris was innocent because he was trying to make a bad Elmer Fudd impression… despite that, Morris never said he was making a bad Elmer Fudd impression.

Lol I think he could’ve played this off as a Elmer Fudd impression and gotten away with it. I mean I still don’t really know what accent he was doing https://t.co/cGOaykrpH3 — kang🚎 (@jaycaspiankang) August 18, 2021

I am not a Morris apologist. I didn’t like him as a player or as an analyst. I do believe that this was a bad Elmer Fudd impression. Jack’s my age and that was a very familiar part of American culture. While poorly timed I really don’t believe this had any racist over/under tones — The Cleaner (@TheClea12525228) August 18, 2021

Is this not clearly an attempt at Elmer Fudd? Why the apology? https://t.co/tF13q0F4bg — Cavan’s Son (@BiggioJr) August 18, 2021

It was absolutely Elmer Fudd. However the woke Twitter folk have a high racism demand with not much supply so this gets spun to make it seem offensive. — Bob (@rchapline01) August 18, 2021

