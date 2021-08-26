Cole Beasley Blasts Woke NFL for Hypocrisy on Mask Rules

National Football League players are mocking NFL for its coronavirus mask protocols, including wide receiver Cole Beasley who came to the defense of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie after he was taken to task by officials for not wearing a mask in the weight room.

McKenzie, who is unvaccinated, shared the letter he got on social media.

“They got me!” @NFL” McKenzie tweeted. “You win!”

The letter said, in part:

On August 25, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m., while walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room, you failed to wear a mask. Then at approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 25, for several minutes, you again failed to wear a mask in the meeting area while gathered near other players after the offensive meeting. For players like you who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, like you, your conduct is expressly prohibited by the Protocol. Again, your conduct potentially compromised not only your own safety, but also the safety of others, as well as the league’s ability to ensure that your club’s training camp is conducted in a safe matter.

Outkick reported on Beasley’s quick response:

Teammate Cole Beasley wasted little time chiming in on the league’s messy protocols, pleading for somebody (presumably the NFL) to “make it make sense.”

“Don’t worry they got me too,” Beasley wrote. “But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense.”

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

The positive takeaway here is that, if you lose your keys within the team facility, the NFL should have little time tracking them down. Because they’re always watching.

