‘He’s Dancing’: Former Patriot Scott Zolak Believes Cam Newton ‘Distracted’ by Rap Music

Former Patriot quarterback Scott Zolak believes that the rap music the team plays during practice is “distracting” current New England quarterback Cam Newton.

Zolak, who played for the Pats in the ’90s, shared his thoughts on what he thought was distracting Newton during his report from Patriots practice on Thursday.

“I’d turn off the rap music first of all,” Zolak explained during a radio interview with on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston. “Because I think it’s distracting for Cam here. Because in between every throw, he’s dancing.”

Zolak added, “He can’t help himself.”

"I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam. In-between every throw he's dancing…" -Zo Cam can't even listen to rap & dance at practice in peace 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/oGxsTogIVg — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 26, 2021

Time to cut loose, last day of #Patriots minicamp! @CameronNewton found a dance partner in @BournePoly11. Ok, we see you Jerod Mayo. You still got it. pic.twitter.com/5zQD5BGm2G — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 16, 2021

Zolak compared and contrasted Newton’s practice demeanor with that of 1st round draft pick Mac Jones, who he said: “looks like he came to work again.”

“Like, he’s here to work, and everything is attention to detail,” Zolak explained.

According to Newton, Jones also likes rap, but apparently, the rookie can confine his outward appreciation for the music to the locker room.

“He makes a throw and then [dances],” Zolak said of Newton. “The music’s still cranking here, I know you can hear faintly in the background here.”

So, after Zolak’s report, opposing teams now know what type of music to play when they host the Patriots this year.