Malaysia’s Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli has been stripped of his gold medal for men’s shot put at this year’s Olympic games because he was three minutes late to check in ahead of competing.

The 31-year-old Paralympian with intellectual disabilities and two other competitors were allowed to compete in last month’s games even though they missed check-in. Unfortunately, the referees did disqualify the three ahead of their competition. Still, they were allowed to compete anyway because they were given a temporary waiver to compete under the possibility that they may have had “a logical reason” for being late, according to the New York Post.

But now, the International Olympics Committee has delivered its final ruling on the matter and found that there was no good reason for the athletes to be late for their event, and all records and medals have been rescinded.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 10: Gold medalist Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli of Malaysia celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Menâs Shot Put â F20 Final during day 3 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)

Olympics officials also rejected any further appeals on the decision, according to World Para Athletics.

“The organization said the appeals by the three were thrown out based on the ‘Failure to Report to the Call Room’ rule. It requires athletes to be present in the call room before their event at the time published on the schedule. If they are not present at the required time, they will be listed as DNS (did not start),” a WPA statement read.

“The evidence was later reviewed, and they were found to have not reported on time, per World Para Athletics,” the organization added.

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Ahmad Faizul Azumu said he was “disappointed” by the ruling and added that the country’s sports authorities are looking into the incident.

“The athletes have waited for five years but their hopes and spirits were destroyed by a delay of not even five minutes … this is something which is very sad,” Azumu said.

The Malaysians also say that their athlete didn’t understand the loudspeaker notices because they were not in their native language.

Malaysian MP Fahmi Fadzil was more explicit. “Absolutely disgraceful! You should not have allowed the athletes to compete if they were late. Don’t steal this hard-earned, world record-breaking medal from Ziyad,” he said.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 10: Gold medalist Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli of Malaysia celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Menâs Shot Put â F20 Final during day 3 of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on September 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)

Some on social media have turned their ire against Ukrainian athlete Maksym Koval, who went from Silver medal winner to Gold winner due to the decision. But IPC spokesman Craig Spence scolded those comments saying that it isn’t Ukraine’s fault that the Malaysian was disqualified.

“I’m sorry. Rules are rules. The decision was taken. It wasn’t the Ukrainians’ fault that the Malaysian was late,” Spence said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.