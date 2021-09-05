A bat flip and some loose lip led to a bench-clearing brawl between the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces and the Tacoma Rainiers.

After blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Aces an 11-2 lead over Tacoma, D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was seen mouthing off at a few Rainiers players as he rounded the bases.

But Rainiers shortstop Donovan Walton wasn’t having any smart talk, and he began following Ramos to third. Before Walton could close the distance, though, Ramos ripped off his batting helmet and threw it at Walton’s face.

It was then that the game turned into a WWE match:

Not the 1st time the Rainiers having an issue with Henry Ramos. Weak move throwing your helmet. pic.twitter.com/fdRdEHLmxb — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) September 4, 2021

Is 1st place #RenoAces @Aces game against 2nd place Tacoma Rainiers going to turn into another rumble in the high desert? Will Henry Ramos get to play tonight after his HR last night turned into a bench clearing brawl? Exciting times at Greater Nevada Field in #Reno pic.twitter.com/ie7x9ogHBx — Biggest Little Streets (@OurTownReno) September 4, 2021

Both teams raced to the scene, and fists began flying.

Once the dust settled, both Ramos and Walton were tossed from the game.

Earlier in the game, the 29-year-old Ramos was clipped in the arm from the Rainiers’ pitcher. So, he may have been holding a grudge from that incident. They weren’t alone. Rainiers catcher Jose Godoy was also tossed because he threw his glove at Ramos.

Previous ab lol post the full story or don’t post at all pic.twitter.com/7K81xSvRV9 — AJ (@Godllj) September 4, 2021

No word yet if either team intends to discipline Ramos, Walton, or Godoy.

Reno added two more runs once the teams returned to business and won the game with a lopsided 13-2.

Whether there will be any punishment or not, it seems that the brawl didn’t hurt Ramos any. After spending 11 years knocking around the minors, on Sunday, the Diamondbacks called him up.

The #Dbacks selected outfielder Henry Ramos from Triple-A Reno. Stuart Fairchild was optioned to Reno following last night's game. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 5, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.