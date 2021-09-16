WATCH: Ump Bizarrely Ejects Orioles’ Ground Crew from Game

MLB Ump Tim Timmons surprised everyone by ejecting the Orioles’ ground crew from the game as they stood near the dugout waiting to roll out the tarp as a light rain fell.

The crew wearing their orange shirts had come out onto the sidelines at the top of the ninth inning to stand behind the tarp, preparing to roll it out if the game went on time out during the rain. But the ump was apparently very perturbed by the crew standing there.

Timmons began pointing at the crew and giving them the old heave-ho.

At first, the crew didn’t quite know what Timmons was doing. But when they realized they had been tossed from the game, they filed off in an orderly line.

The Orioles grounds crew got ejected from the game ὄpic.twitter.com/mWjL8TVwqo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 16, 2021

Once the crew was back in the bowels of the stadium, the game continued. With runners on second and third, the Yankees’ Brett Gardener hit a single driving in the winning run, giving the Yankees a 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Timmons did not at first explain why he felt it necessary to eject the grounds crew, but the game was able to come concluded as the rain picked up once the grounds crew left the scene.

The grounds crew were able to jump into action, though, as soon as the game ended.

Ultimately, Timmons said that he didn’t exactly eject the grounds crew. He just didn’t want them distracting the players.

“I didn’t ‘eject’ the grounds crew,” Timmons told the Associated Press. “I just didn’t want all of them behind the tarp, especially with the infield in.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.