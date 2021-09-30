Sen. Ted Cruz Trolls Leftist NBA Coach with Dems Past Support of Slavery, Jim Crow

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took a stick to left-wing ex-NBA coach Stan Van Gundy with a tweet reminding the former coach of the Democrat Party’s racist history.

Van Gundy, who was unceremoniously dumped by the New Orleans Pelicans after less than a year, often uses his Twitter feed to post extremist, left-wing doggerel. On Wednesday, he jumped on the social media platform to mock Sen. Cruz’s support of unvaccinated NBA players who are black.

The fired NBA coach replied to a tweet Cruz sent in support of NBA players Jonathan Isaac, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, and Kyrie Irving, all of whom have resisted the NBA’s vaccine mandates. Van Gundy quipped that “Hell just froze over” because Ted Cruz is “standing with black people.”

Hell just froze over — Ted Cruz standing with Black people. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) September 29, 2021

Cruz, though, had a retort for that attack. First, the Texas Sen. reminded Van Gundy that if anyone is racist, it is the Democrat Party.

Your party…founded the KKK. Your party…wrote Jim Crow. Your party…filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Your party…has a sitting governor (VA) who featured a picture of a Klansman in his yearbook. Your party…opposes school choice, THE top civil rights issue today.

Your party…founded the KKK. Your party…wrote Jim Crow. You’re party…filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Your party…has a sitting governor (VA) who featured a picture of a Klansman in his yearbook. Your party…opposes school choice, THE top civil rights issue today. https://t.co/vQe7RDH4Ev — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

Cruz has been voicing his support for those NBA players advocating for freedom from vaccine mandates and even came to LeBron James’s side after James also said that people should have a right to decide how they indulge their health care choices.

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” the LA Lakers star said this week, according to Yahoo Sports.

