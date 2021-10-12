‘Love Your Blackness’: Netflix Releases Trailer for Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Colin in Black and White’

Netflix has released the extended trailer for NFL protester Colin Kaepernick’s six-episode bio series titled, Colin in Black and White.

The trailer features the young Kaepernick (Jaden Michael) trying various sports to make his mark even as he faces racist white people blocking his way at every turn. The trailer also has the adult Kaeperncik voicing the message, “Trust your power, love your blackness.”

WATCH:

The six-episode limited series is helmed by Selma director Ava DuVernay who said that Kaepernick personally spoke to her to pitch the series.

“What interested me was the idea that, through his story, I could shed light on a core belief that I hold: that we can all be the hero, the lead character, of our own lives,” DuVernay said according to Complex.com. “Bottom line, I was interested in the process of becoming the star of your own life.”

For his part, Kaepernick thinks that his life story will inspire black kids to strive for more.

“I want Black and Brown kids and their communities to find guidance in how we can combat racism and oppressive systems,” the former NFL player said. “I hope someone can see that they too can come out on the other side and be able to say, ‘I faced those struggles. I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end, keeping my dignity and my identity intact.'”

Kaepernick became infamous in 2016, of course, for his year-long protests against the United States during the playing of the national anthem when he was a second-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The following season, he rejected an offer from the 49ers to stay with the team and attempted to go into free agency but could not find a team to sign him. He hasn’t played pro ball since—a fact his supporters claim as evidence that he was “black balled” for his anti-American protests.

This is the second trailer Netflix has released for the upcoming series. In the first trailer, a young Kaepernick is portrayed as a put-upon figure who constantly faces racist enemies but overcomes it all to help blacks “take back our power.”

