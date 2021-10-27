Astros Fan Taunts Braves with ‘The Chop is Racist’ Sign During World Series

Astros Fan
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

An Astros fan hoisted a sign calling the Atlanta Braves “Tomahawk Chop” “racist” during Game 1 of the World Series as the Houston Astros faced the Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves have faced wide criticism for its name and use of native American imagery. It has taken particular fire for fans’ use of the Chop war cry chant during games at the Braves’ Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

But one Houston Astros fan found the chop as a way to shame the Braves:

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the team’s use of native imagery, saying that the Braves have “done a great job” working with Native Americans in Georgia.

“The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop,” Manfred told the Washington Post. “For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community. …In Atlanta, they’ve done a great job with the Native Americans. The Native American community is the most important group to decide whether it’s appropriate or not.” He added that local Native groups have also approved of the Chop.

While the team has seriously debated forcing fans to stop doing the chop chant, it has steadfastly refused to consider changing its name.

Explaining why they will keep the team name as it is, the Braves noted in July of last year that “The Atlanta Braves honor, support, and value the Native American community. That will never change.”

