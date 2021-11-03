Sports Media Blast Unvaccinated ‘Liar’ Aaron Rodgers After Positive Covid Test

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 37-year-old NFL star will be placed on the COVID-19 list for at least ten days, according to league protocols. He will then be released if he tests negative.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was also placed on the COVID list, according to ESPN.

Rodgers has insisted that taking a vaccine should be a personal decision and has remained one of the players who have refused to get the coronavirus vaccination. Rodgers has called the vaccine “a personal decision.”

However, at one point he also claimed he was “immunized” but did not explain exactly what that means:

Aaron Rodgers said “yeah I’m immunized” when asked if he was vaxxed previously pic.twitter.com/hCBFaZpYE0 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2021

Rodgers came in for much criticism. Pro Football Talk blasted Rodgers for being unvaccinated:

Aaron Rodgers could try to mince words by saying he was "immunized" — if he hadn't said in the next breath that he won't judge teammates who aren't vaccinated. He created the clear impression that he's vaccinated. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers despises criticism so much that he actually lied about being vaccinated so that he wouldn't be criticized for being unvaccinated. Think about that for a second. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is not vaccinated. In August, he created the clear impression that he is. Throughout the preseason, he repeatedly violated protocol by not wearing a mask on the sidelines when not in uniform, presumably to bolster his ruse. https://t.co/QIFkgjq47Z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 3, 2021

Others jumped on board, as well:

Aaron Rodgers showing the Packers his vaccination card pic.twitter.com/E5EFpW5Nm9 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 3, 2021

Its disgusting what Aaron Rodgers has done and he should be punished harshly but fairly by trading him to the WFT and having him sign a extension — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers purposely misled people about his vaccination status. I respect loudly unvaccinated people like Cole Beasley more than I respect Rodgers, who has interacted with people who thought he was vaccinated while not wearing a mask. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 3, 2021

Cannot wait for Aaron Rodgers to complain about how he got cancelled — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) November 3, 2021

Not being vaccinated *may* be unwise, but lying or misleading others about your vaccination status is surely unethical. #AaronRodgers — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 3, 2021

