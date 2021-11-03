Sports Media Blast Unvaccinated ‘Liar’ Aaron Rodgers After Positive Covid Test

Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 37-year-old NFL star will be placed on the COVID-19 list for at least ten days, according to league protocols. He will then be released if he tests negative.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was also placed on the COVID list, according to ESPN.

Rodgers has insisted that taking a vaccine should be a personal decision and has remained one of the players who have refused to get the coronavirus vaccination. Rodgers has called the vaccine “a personal decision.”

However, at one point he also claimed he was “immunized” but did not explain exactly what that means:

Rodgers came in for much criticism. Pro Football Talk blasted Rodgers for being unvaccinated:

Others jumped on board, as well:

