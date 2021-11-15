Report: Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for Covid

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN.

Sources told ESPN’s Kimberley Martin that Fitzpatrick has joined Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger to become the second Steelers player to test positive for the virus in the last three days. Roethlisberger, who tested positive on Saturday night, was unable to play in Pittsburgh’s 16-16 tie game against Detroit on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh’s next game is Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick’s positive test casts doubt on whether he would be able to play in that game.

According to ESPN:

Roethlisberger, however, could return for Sunday’s game. According to the NFL’s COVID-19 policy, a vaccinated player with a positive test can return if he has two negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests taken at least 24 hours apart and he is asymptomatic for 48 hours. Coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger was symptomatic Saturday, prompting him to get tested.

Fitzpatrick is in his 4th year in the NFL and third with the Steelers.