Colin Kaepernick Says Rittenhouse Verdict ‘Validates the Terrorist Acts of a White Supremacist’

After a Wisconsin jury declared that accused shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was “not guilty” on all counts, former NFL player Colin Kaepernick called the teenager a “white supremacist” benefiting from a system that Kaep wants to “abolish.”

Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot several assailants who attacked him during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, was declared innocent in a Friday afternoon reading of his verdict. Still, the determination did not sit well with the hard-left, anti-American protester and former second-string NFL quarterback.

Just after the verdict, Kaepernick went on a tear, tweeting, “We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.”

Kaepernick added, “This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.”

No evidence was presented during the trial to show that Rittenhouse was a member of any so-called “white supremacist” groups.

Kaepernick was far from the only leftists to go on the attack. His biopic partner, Hollywood director Ava DuVernay, also tweeted about the Rittenhouse verdict, posting that the “not guilty” verdict now justifies gunning people down.

DuVernay tweeted: “John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of murderer #KyleRittenhouse’s victim Anthony Huber: the verdict ‘sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.'”

DuVernay did not bother to tell her fans that Anthony Huber, one of the men shot by Rittenhouse during the riot, physically attacked the 17-year-old Rittenhouse by hitting him with a skateboard and briefly tried to wrestle away the teen’s rifle before Rittenhouse was able to break free and shoot his attacker.

Self-defense experts determined that Rittenhouse’s actions were “reasonable,” considering that each time he fired, it was in response to a direct threat of physical harm.

