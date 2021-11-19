Former Jet Zac Stacy Arrested After Alleged Brutal Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy has been arrested and sits in Orlando County jail after video allegedly showed him brutally assaulting the mother of his 5-month old baby Saturday. Stacy was on the run when police found him at Orlando International Airport on Thursday and charged him with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, both felonies.

Stacy, 30, was apprehended after arriving on an inbound flight from Nashville to Orlando “with the intention of turning himself in,” Orlando police told TMZ Sports. The outlet said the ex-NFL player could face more than 15 years in jail for the assault.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

Orlando Police released a statement after the arrest:

The Orlando Police Department received information that NFL Player, Zac Stacy, wanted out of Orange County/ City of Oakland for Aggravated Battery in a Domestic Violence case was arriving at the Orlando International Airport. Our officers made contact with Stacy as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville and placed him in custody. Stacy was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.

The woman in the video, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, applied for a restraining order against Stacy, according to Wednesday reports. Evans told police that Stacy beat her several times in the head, in addition to throwing her into the TV, and that there were two children present in the apartment when the attack happened. Authorities said they were moving Evans to an “undisclosed location” for her safety.

“I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” Evans said in the police report. “[Zac] has escalated violence since May while I was pregnant. He also assaulted me just weeks before our son was born. He will not stop. He will kill me and he feels justified in his actions.”

After the attack, “Evans called 911 and cops say they arrived in under 2 minutes, but the running back was long gone,” TMZ Sports reported.

“Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and were able to determine a domestic violence battery had taken place and that the suspect, Zackary Stacy, had fled the scene,” police said. “Officers continued to search for Stacy, and the case was forwarded to the investigations unit of the Oakland Police Department to establish probable cause to secure a warrant for Stacy’s arrest.”

Evans told police Stacy has beat her on “multiple occasions,” and TMZ Sports posted disturbing photos of her injuries:

Zac Stacy Allegedly Beat Ex-GF On Multiple Occasions, Disturbing Injury Photoshttps://t.co/UOKeWnUgr9 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 19, 2021

Stacy was a fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt University by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He only played through 2014 before signing for a short time with the Jets before being released. He then played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons. After that, he retired from football due to injuries.