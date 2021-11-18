WATCH: Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Reportedly Punches Ex-Girlfriend, Slams Her Into TV

Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy has allegedly been caught on video brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend and mother of their five-month-old son.

A video reported by TMZ shows the hulking ex-player, who was cut by the Jets in 2015, punching the woman twice in the head and then throwing her bodily across the room and into a widescreen TV which then falls on top of her.

The couple’s child was sitting only feet away from the altercation.

WATCH:

The incident reportedly happened at the woman’s apartment at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman called the police ad accused the player of beating her, but Stacy had reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

She filed a police report and asked for an order of protection barring Stacy from seeing either her or their son.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the girlfriend said n her filing.

“He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall, and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor, he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body-slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat,” the woman’s testimony continued.

In the order of protection paperwork, the woman added that Stacy said “I love you” to the baby and then left the apartment. She concluded by saying, “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

The girlfriend was treated for her injuries and released by a local hospital.

Stacy was a fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt University by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He only played through 2014 before signing for a short time with the Jets before being released. He then played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons. After that, he retired from football due to injuries.

