Aaron Rodgers Demands ‘Full Apology’ from Wall Street Journal for ‘COVID Toe’ Report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is calling for a “full apology” from the Wall Street Journal for its portrayal of his foot injury as “COVID toe.”

On Tuesday, the paper reported on a quip Rodgers made about his toe injury. In an interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers joked that he was doing well “other than the COVID toe.” The Journal jumped on the phrase and told readers that “COVID toe” is an actual ailment for those infected with the coronavirus who can suffer from swollen or discolored toes.

Rodgers, though, was unhappy with the Journal’s characterization of his injury, according to The Wrap.

“That’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe, so I expect a full apology,” Rodger said on Wednesday during a press conference.

Rodgers added that he had never heard of any actual ailment called “COVID toe” and noted that he had no such symptoms described by the Journal.

While the Wall Street Journal did not offer any apologies, the paper did update its story to include Rodgers’ revelations about his injury.

Rodgers revealed his fractured toe injury early this week but also said he intended to play through any possible pain and that he does not think it will force him to miss any games in the near term.

“I have a fractured toe.” pic.twitter.com/DFJJ1OF7LC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

“I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line,” Rodgers told the sports media.

The Wall Street Journal was not the only one to heap worries on Rodgers. Loud critic and radio shock jock Howard Stern also attacked the player over his injury.

On Monday, SiriusXM radio broadcaster Howard Stern ranted about Rodgers’ vaccine status as he blasted the player after he said he hoped this bye week would give him more time to heal from the foot injury.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 17-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“This f*cking Aaron Rodgers. He’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody,” Stern growled. “He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f*ckhead, and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves.

