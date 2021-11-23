On Monday, SiriusXM radio shock jock Howard Stern was still ranting about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine status, this time blasting Rodgers after he said he hoped this bye week would give him more time to heal from a foot injury.

The Packers lost a close 34-31 game to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After the game, Rodgers said that his toe injury was “a little worse than turf toe.”

“I’m just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN.

Rodgers’ comments did not sit well with the soured Stern, who blasted the star QB for his past comments about the vaccine and his consultation with podcasting star Joe Rogan.

“This f*cking Aaron Rodgers. He’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody,” Stern carped, according to Outkick. “He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f*ckhead, and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves.

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 14: Howard Stern inducts Bon Jovi on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor, or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe? I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine, he’s listening to Joe Rogan,” Stern grumbled.

Monday is far from the first time Stern raved about Rodgers. Early this month, for instance, Stern accused Rodgers of being a “liar” and said that the NFL should throw him out of the league.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I was so worked up over the weekend about this fucking Aaron Rodgers of the NFL. I don’t even know where to begin with that story,” Stern exclaimed early this month. “I mean this fucking guy. I don’t watch football, sorry I’m not a big fan. I know the guy is a really good player. That is why they put up with his bullshit.”

Stern then shred Rodgers over his claims about how he intended to ward off the coronavirus without taking any of the vaccines because his doctors told him he is allergic to what is in the vaccines.

“This guy was lying, and he is putting other people’s health at risk. He’s a fucking liar who could have destroyed other people.” Stern railed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.