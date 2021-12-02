A high school basketball player in Iowa sucker-punched an opposing player in the handshake line following a game, resulting in a melee between the two teams.

A player from the Carlisle Wildcats was making his way through the handshake line in a seemingly normal fashion when suddenly he punched a player from Nevada in the stomach, following up with a punch to the face. After the brazen attack, a player from Nevada tackled the Carlisle player to the ground, and a brawl ensued.

Punches thrown last night after the Nevada/Carlisle game. pic.twitter.com/6dR2czboqE — Trackhound (@Trackhound11) December 1, 2021

“It’s a very unfortunate situation,” Nevada Superintendent Dr. Steve Gray told TMZ Sports. “I’m happy they deescalated it. I thought our coaches and staff handled it well and got everyone out of there without it worsening.”

Nevada beat Carlisle in the game, 72-47.

The Carlisle superintendent also called the attack an “unfortunate” situation. He also vowed that his school district would not tolerate such behavior from their athletes.

“I want to make it clear that this type of conduct is not tolerated at Carlisle CSD. The district will follow the student code of conduct policy and procedures throughout the investigation of this incident and implement appropriate consequences.

“All proper authorities have been notified of the incident including IHSAA.”

The player who was punched required four stitches, the Des Moines Register reports. A law enforcement officer was present at the game, but no arrests were made, TMZ Sports reports.