WATCH: Houston’s Jamal Shead Goes Viral for Cleaning Up After Teammates Trash Floor Following Loss to Bama

While the rest of his team – and coaches – were at their worst, Univerity of Houston guard Jamal Shead was at his best.

Emotions were high as the Cougars left the floor on Sunday after a controversial call at the end of Houston’s 83-82 loss to Alabama.

First, here is the play that sparked the controversy:

“After UH coaches and players argued with officials, they angrily left the court,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

“Video caught a Cougars staff member kicking a chair on his way to the locker room, while senior forward Reggie Chaney followed behind him, also kicking the chair and then dumping over a trash can.”

The Chronicle continued, “UH starting guard Jamal Shead, who scored 12 points in the loss, did the opposite of his teammates. Walking off the court behind Chaney, Shead picked up the tipped-over trash can, then bent over and proceeded to pick up all the trash and put it back in the can.”

Twitter users lavished praise on Shead for his classy move:

In addition to being a vital part of his team on the floor, Shead also made the American Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team last year, the Houston Chronicle reports.

