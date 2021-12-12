WATCH: Houston’s Jamal Shead Goes Viral for Cleaning Up After Teammates Trash Floor Following Loss to Bama

While the rest of his team – and coaches – were at their worst, Univerity of Houston guard Jamal Shead was at his best.

Emotions were high as the Cougars left the floor on Sunday after a controversial call at the end of Houston’s 83-82 loss to Alabama.

First, here is the play that sparked the controversy:

Goaltending or not ? No call is made, no review is made . Bama holds on 83-82 over Houston. pic.twitter.com/EeZPkl070x — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) December 12, 2021

“After UH coaches and players argued with officials, they angrily left the court,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

“Video caught a Cougars staff member kicking a chair on his way to the locker room, while senior forward Reggie Chaney followed behind him, also kicking the chair and then dumping over a trash can.”

Insane ending in Tuscaloosa

pic.twitter.com/KWx3QFGtin — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) December 12, 2021

The Chronicle continued, “UH starting guard Jamal Shead, who scored 12 points in the loss, did the opposite of his teammates. Walking off the court behind Chaney, Shead picked up the tipped-over trash can, then bent over and proceeded to pick up all the trash and put it back in the can.”

After his coaches tore chairs up and kicked trash cans over, University of Houston’s Jamal Shead stopped and picked up the trash after an emotional loss to Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. I’m a huge fan of this young man!pic.twitter.com/M3pfFyAv07 — Drew Maddux (@DrewMaddux) December 12, 2021

Twitter users lavished praise on Shead for his classy move:

If we’re gonna criticize the guy creating the mess, also praise the one who cared enough to clean it up. His name is Jamal Shead, and he has my respect. https://t.co/cWpzd8hyG0 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 12, 2021

We often talk of leadership. This is what true leadership looks like. No talk, just actions. Your true character comes out during times of adversity and this video is very powerful. Best of luck Jamal Shead, you have a new fan. 👇 https://t.co/xZ9VXFAcFe — David Sharp (@DavidSharpPBR) December 12, 2021

In addition to being a vital part of his team on the floor, Shead also made the American Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team last year, the Houston Chronicle reports.