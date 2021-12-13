Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Claims Video of Him Attacking Girlfriend was ‘Staged’ Out of ‘Bitterness’

Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy has an explanation for the video that appears to show him brutally beating his girlfriend in front of their five-month-old son. He says the woman staged it out of “bitterness.”

The shocking video was released last month allegedly showing Stacy punching his girlfriend twice in the head and then throwing her bodily across the room and into a big screen TV.

Not long after, Stacy was arrested and charged with the assault and sent to the Orlando County Jail. He was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, both of which are felonies.

Now, though, Stacy seems to be claiming that his girlfriend set him up.

“This is just a case of bitterness, man. That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up,” Stacy told police in a video, according to TMZ.

Stacy added that the woman was just trying to bleed him of money, and he also alleged that she had an affair with his financial adviser.

WATCH:

The original video of the assault is fairly brutal:

Stacy was a fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt University by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. But his career was a short one. He only played through 2014 before signing for a short time with the Jets before being released. He then played in the Canadian Football League for two seasons. Then he quickly retired from football due to injuries.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.