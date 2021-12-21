WATCH: Protester Shouting ‘Let’s Go, Brandon!’ Interrupts Pelosi Press Conference

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Pelosi discussed her reasons for rejecting two Republicans chosen by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to be on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In the latest sign of impending national doom for the Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) had her press conference in deep-blue San Francisco interrupted by a protester shouting, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”

“Let’s go, Brandon” has become a non-profane substitute for the more forceful, “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.

The incident went down Monday as Pelosi held a press conference touting the recently passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending deal. Also in attendance at the conference were San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA). As Pelosi began making introductions, a man could be heard shouting, “Let’s Go, Brandon! Wooooooo! USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH:

Pelosi ignored the mand and continued introducing attendees at the press conference.

“Let’s Go, Brandon” became a popular chant at sporting events and a form of protest against Joe Biden after NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast fraudulently claimed on live television that a crowd chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” was actually chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon,” in honor of Talladega winner and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

Kelli Stavast

(Isaac Brekken/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The “Let’s Go, Brandon” (LGB) chant has become so popular that a store selling LGB gear recently opened in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

