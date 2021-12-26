NBA Teams Required to Host Booster Shot Events by New Year’s Eve Amid Coronavirus Surge

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will require its teams to host Covid booster shot events on New Year’s Eve, according to a report.

Shams Charania, the NBA reporter for the Athletic, tweeted the news earlier this week.

“In light of rising COVID-19 cases, all NBA teams were informed that they are required to host a booster shot event by Dec. 31 in which booster doses are made available for eligible players, staff, and their families,” Charania wrote.

Despite being possibly the most thoroughly vaccinated of all the major sports leagues, the NBA has been devastated by a recent surge in coronavirus cases. According to the reports, the league is 97% vaccinated, with at least 60% of its players having received a booster shot. Still, according to ESPN, 123 players have tested positive for the virus in December.

The positive tests have led to a slew of postponed games and chaos for league schedule makers.

However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains undaunted by the surge in positive tests.

“This virus will not be eradicated,” Silver recently said. “We’re going to have to learn to live with it.