VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers, Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews Blasted for Hugging After ‘Socially Distanced’ Interview

Aaron Rodgers
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Warner Todd Huston

Sports fans were a bit confused during Saturday’s NFL broadcast when Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews conducted a “socially distanced” interview with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but for some reason hugged him at the end.

The famously unvaccinated Rodgers led the Packers to a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field Saturday, with Rodgers throwing for 202 yards, and three touchdown passes.

After the game, Andrews brought her cameras to the field to interview the winning QB, but viewers saw that Andrews was very careful to keep about six feet away from Rodgers — who was wearing a headset with a mic. But as soon as Andrews wrapped up the talk, Andrews then walked over and gave the quarterback a hug.

WATCH:

The hug caused every manner of confusion among fans watching the post-game coverage.

Many jumped to Twitter to remark about the oddity:

Rodgers, of course, has been a controversial figure among COVID scorns for refusing to take the vaccine because his doctors told him he may be allergic to some of the ingredients in the vaxes.

