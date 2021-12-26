VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers, Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews Blasted for Hugging After ‘Socially Distanced’ Interview

Sports fans were a bit confused during Saturday’s NFL broadcast when Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews conducted a “socially distanced” interview with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but for some reason hugged him at the end.

The famously unvaccinated Rodgers led the Packers to a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field Saturday, with Rodgers throwing for 202 yards, and three touchdown passes.

After the game, Andrews brought her cameras to the field to interview the winning QB, but viewers saw that Andrews was very careful to keep about six feet away from Rodgers — who was wearing a headset with a mic. But as soon as Andrews wrapped up the talk, Andrews then walked over and gave the quarterback a hug.

WATCH:

“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first hand. That’s an experience that changed my life forever.”@AaronRodgers12 discusses what it means to him breaking @BrettFavre’s record. pic.twitter.com/u6occzr2Kc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021

The hug caused every manner of confusion among fans watching the post-game coverage.

Many jumped to Twitter to remark about the oddity:

*Holds socially distanced interview* *Hugs immediately after interview* Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/YhmGUqHc19 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 26, 2021

We just watched Erin Andrews give a socially distanced interview… then after it, hugged Aaron Rodgers after the interview was done. Hahahahahahahahahahhaa. — Eric July (@EricDJuly) December 26, 2021

Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera.

Interview ends.

Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers.

All on national TV.

And we wonder why the country is confused as hell. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 26, 2021

LOL

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews does the fake 6-feet thing in interviewing Aaron Rodgers then hugs him afterward. As long as we’re all on same page of fakeness, I’m good. — Bill Burt (@BurtTalksSports) December 26, 2021

Thank goodness Aaron Rodgers and Erin Andrews kept six feet apart during the interview to stay safe … before exchanging a hug together afterward. — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) December 26, 2021

Erin Andrews hugging Aaron Rodgers at the end of a socially distanced interview is the TV equivalent of wearing your mask on the way to the table and then taking it off for the rest of the meal. — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) December 26, 2021

So Erin Andrews distances herself from Rodgers and wears a mask to interview him and as soon as the interview is over takes off the mask and hugs him. what the fuck am I missing here? — MaskedScheduler+ (@maskedscheduler) December 26, 2021

Erin Andrews stands 10-feet away then hugs Aaron Rodgers. It’s all a show people — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyOpinion) December 26, 2021

Rodgers, of course, has been a controversial figure among COVID scorns for refusing to take the vaccine because his doctors told him he may be allergic to some of the ingredients in the vaxes.

