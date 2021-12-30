Ben Roethlisberger Says Monday Night Could Be His Last Game at Heinz Field

It certainly sounds like this could be the end.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters that his upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football could be his last time at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” he said. “But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is — I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business, and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way, this could be it.”

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Speculation that this could be Roethlisberger’s last year was rampant during the offseason. The Steelers could still make the playoffs and play at Heinz Field again, though it is extremely unlikely.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick of the 2004 Draft. He’s been to three Super Bowls with the Steelers, winning two of them.