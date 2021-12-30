‘Business is Very, Very Good’: ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Stores Ready to Expand

The owner of several Let’s Go Brandon-themed stores in the New England area says that business has been so good, he intends to expand to more locations.

Keith Lambert, the owner of eight locations in New England, now plans to expand into Cape Cod and Salisbury, bringing his empire to ten stores, according to Fox Business Network.

Let's Go Brandon store chain to expand in New England: 'Business is very, very good' https://t.co/lcuReQ10xh — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 30, 2021

Lambert laughed that one recent customer wanted an anti-Biden sticker to cover his 2020 Biden campaign bumper sticker.

“A customer came into one of our locations and bought a Let’s Go Brandon sticker and went out to his car and stuck it over his Biden sticker,” Lambert told FBN. “And that was it, he was just like, ‘I’m done with this guy.’”

Lambert said that many of his customers in deep blue Massachusetts have “buyer’s remorse” with their support of Biden, so many that “Business is very, very good right now.”

The entrepreneur now has stores in Hanson, North Attleboro, Bellingham, East Bridgewater, Easton, Somerset, and Warwick, Rhode Island.

But not everyone has been appreciative of his concept stores. Lambert told Fox that he has gotten some death threats on social media and even in the mail. Still, the store owner says, “I don’t take them seriously.”

Lambert added that one of his own final straws with Biden was the disastrous bugout of Afghanistan.

“His decision-making is not good,” Lambert exclaimed. “I don’t think he’s doing the job that he should be doing, and I’m not happy with it, just like a lot of other people are not happy with it.”

Lambert also sells Trump merchandise alongside his anti-Biden wares, and also said he hopes Trump runs again in 2024.

“They always get so upset, so there’s always going to be a slogan, a phrase, and the Trump brand isn’t going anywhere,” he insisted. “People still buy lots of Trump merchandise, and especially if he runs again, I’m sure we’ll be able to stay open and keep moving with that stuff.”

The phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” went national in October after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast falsely claimed that a crowd of NASCAR fans were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” following a victory by driver Brandon Brown. But video of the chanting clearly shows they were shouting, “F*ck Joe Biden!”

