NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Unveils ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Car

Brandon Brown, the NASCAR driver whose win at Talladega became forever associated with the “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant, announced LGBcoin will sponsor his team.

“Let’s Go, Brandon” became a popular chant at sporting events and a form of protest against Joe Biden after NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast fraudulently claimed on live television that a crowd chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” was actually chanting “Let’s Go, Brandon,” in honor of Talladega winner and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.

Since then, those wishing to express a non-profane, negative sentiment towards Biden, have used “Let’s Go, Brandon” instead.

“The partnership marks the latest crypto outfit to back a NASCAR driver and team, a growing trend not only in motorsports but across all professional sports leagues,” a press release on the announcement said. “In 2022, BMS driver Brandon Brown will sport an eye-catching red, white, and blue livery with the logo and wordmark of LGBcoin aboard his No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NXS season.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management,” said in the announcement. “Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.”

The color scheme for the LGB-themed car is still awaiting NASCAR approval.

“Having the financial support of LGBcoin is incredible, especially at such a pivotal time in our team’s growth as we work to build to the next level of competition,” Brown said. “From wondering if we would have the financial means to continue to compete, to my first major win (at Talladega no less), to becoming an unintentional meme, this past season was a rollercoaster. The support of sponsors like LGBcoin empowers us to be as competitive as possible and I’m looking forward to competing hard on the track in 2022.”

Yahoo Sports reported on Brown’s new sponsor and his change of heart in embracing the attention he has received:

Less than two weeks ago, the Xfinity Series driver lamented to the New York Times that he was unable to get sponsorship because of the “Let’s go Brandon” meme that had become an inside joke in conservative circles.

“This whole Talladega race win was supposed to be a celebration, and then it was supposed to be something that I was able to use to move up, and I really wanted to capitalize on that,” Brown told the Times. “But with this meme going viral, it was more of, I had to stay more silent, because everybody wanted it to go on to the political side. I’m about the racing side.”

Yahoo Sports’ report continued:

Thursday, Brown announced a sponsorship for his car from LGBCoin, a cryptocurrency with “no intrinsic value” that’s attempting to profit off of the slogan. In November, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said that it was an “unfortunate situation” that the euphemism took off. NASCAR has the right to not approve any sponsorships and, as Fox Sports reported … the team said NASCAR approved it.

Update: NASCAR says it has not yet approved the scheme. All paint schemes must be approved. Sponsorship needs to go through a formal process, which has not yet occurred. Process/decisions would likely occur in next couple weeks or so. https://t.co/ZL4yWfqHp3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) December 30, 2021

“We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right,” Phelps said before the season’s final race. “We obviously have and we’ve always had as a sport tremendous respect for the office of the president no matter who is sitting.”

