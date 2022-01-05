Washington Football Team May Have Botched Its New Name Reveal

The Washington Football Team may have messed up the reveal of its new name by making WashingtonAdmirals.com website go live far too early, a report says.

The team known as the Washington Redskins for more than 80 years announced in July of last year that it would change its name to the “Washington Football Team” while owner Dan Snyder and the team consider a new name.

This month the team announced that it would reveal its new name on February 2, but the Internet may have ruined the big day.

On Monday, CBS Sports reported that a website named WashingtonAdmirals.com was already redirecting itself to the current Washington Football Team’s website.

The domain was quickly taken down after news began spreading, but it could be that the team is choosing the Admirals as its new name. And that was recently confirmed by ex-NFL player Boomer Esiason.

Esiason noted Monday on his “Boomer and Gio” show on WFAN that he had heard that the team is going to be called the Admirals.

Boomer says the new name of The Washington Football Team is The Admirals — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) January 5, 2022

Earlier this week, the Football Team released a video showing some parts of the new uniforms but not revealing the new name.

The wait is almost over Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

Regardless, the former Redskins team is going forward with its big reveal of both its name and new logo on Feb 2.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.