Weak 18: Giants Unbelievably Call QB Sneak on 3rd & 9

Joe Judge
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Certain moments crystallize the futility of football teams and their complete lack of direction. The Giants had several of those on Sunday, but one of them really stood out.

A meaningless game and staring down the barrel of 4-13 with a quarterback who is not your team’s future is usually a time when most coaches will open the playbook and play with reckless abandon.

Giants coach Joe Judge, however, went a different way.

Late in the first half, the Giants inexplicably ran quarterback sneaks on consecutive plays from inside their 5-yard line.

How Judge can leave the stadium while remaining head coach of the Giants is unfathomable, Twitter was not kind after Judge’s surrender.

If it’s any consolation to Giants fans, and I’m sure it is, their season is over.

