Weak 18: Giants Unbelievably Call QB Sneak on 3rd & 9

Certain moments crystallize the futility of football teams and their complete lack of direction. The Giants had several of those on Sunday, but one of them really stood out.

A meaningless game and staring down the barrel of 4-13 with a quarterback who is not your team’s future is usually a time when most coaches will open the playbook and play with reckless abandon.

Giants coach Joe Judge, however, went a different way.

Late in the first half, the Giants inexplicably ran quarterback sneaks on consecutive plays from inside their 5-yard line.

How Judge can leave the stadium while remaining head coach of the Giants is unfathomable, Twitter was not kind after Judge’s surrender.

The Giants seriously just ran a 3rd and 9 QB sneak. Not a draw. A sneak. Out of a de facto kneel formation. The Giants have packed it in the last 2 weeks one year after Joe Judge criticize Doug Pederson for not giving 100% all the way to the end. Can't make it up. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 9, 2022

If it’s any consolation to Giants fans, and I’m sure it is, their season is over.