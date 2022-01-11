Howard Stern Demands ‘F*cknut’ Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Be Banned for Life over Vax Refusal

Vax zealot Howard Stern is branching off from his constant attacks on NFL QB Aaron Rodgers to demanding that tennis star Novak Djokovic be banned for life over the player’s vaccine status.

The tennis player has been under attack from vax pushers after he expressed some reservations about the coronavirus vaccine ahead of entering Australia to compete in the Australian Open. Authorities soon put him in isolation and moved to deny his visa after claiming he had been assured of being allowed an exemption from the country’s strict vaccine requirements.

The player was eventually allowed into the country and granted top seed for the coming tournament.

With the vax controversy swirling around him, the former terrestrial shock jock tore into the tennis star on Tuesday, saying, “That fucknut Djokovic. What a fucking asshole.”

“The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine. They should throw him right the fuck out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye,” the self-appointed “king of all media” continued.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Without evidence, Stern then accused Djokovic of lying about having already had a case of COVID.

“He could be lying. He’s a douchebag. He’s a fucknut,” Stern bloviated.

Stern then attacked tennis for allowing Djokovic to continue playing.

“You should be out of tennis,” Stern grumbled at the player. “He doesn’t care about anyone else,” he added.

“Stay away from other people. That’s like saying smoking is a private decision. Well, that’s true. But don’t smoke in my face, fucknut. What a dummy. Just a big dumb tennis player,” Stern added.

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 14: Howard Stern inducts Bon Jovi on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

“If you wanna talk tennis, I’ll talk to you. Other than that, you should shut your mouth,” Stern boasted.

Once again, Stern has set himself up as the judge of all things science, football, and, now, tennis.

