CNN Blasted for Hiring ‘King of Viral Misinformation’ Rex Chapman for Streaming Service

CNN has proudly announced that it has hired left-wing extremist and serial misinformation pusher Rex Chapman for its new subscription streaming service.

On Tuesday, CNN tweeted out its hiring of the ex-NBA player calling the move an act “worthy of a @RexChapman retweet,” plainly signaling that the cable network is fully aware of Chapman’s tweets.

Here’s something worthy of a @RexChapman retweet: #CNNPlus is adding Rex Chapman to its lineup this spring. pic.twitter.com/dDlUgyvsJu — CNN+ (@CNNplus) January 18, 2022

Clearly, though, CNN has chosen to ignore the many, many times that Chapman pushed lies, doctored video, deceivingly edited quotes, and promoted misinformation on his Twitter account.

To name just a few of the false claims that Chapman tweeted out over the last few years, last July he tweeted that GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell was a mask scoffer early during the pandemic.

This dude didn’t wear a mask publicly for MONTHS AND MONTHS while the former guy was in office. He went right along with whatever the former guy said and did with regard to COVID. He knew all of this shit then. So why now? This man is a misinformation scourge…@LeaderMcConnell https://t.co/jUQdUPkCe2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2021

However, a look at the record shows that McConnell was one of the early members of the GOP to advocate for mask-wearing both in D.C. and at home in Kentucky. Chapman was simply wrong on every point.

Amazingly, even a CNN “fact-checker” blasted Chapman for his lies:

This is not true. McConnell was vocally pro-mask under Trump, in Washington and during trips home to Kentucky. https://t.co/RW6SNxIsgo pic.twitter.com/MhrtziqAZS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 21, 2021

Yet, CNN has hired Chapman, anyway.

The McConnell flap is far from the only time Chapman has pushed misinformation and lies on the Twitter account that CNN now lauds.

In January of last year, Chapman posted a faked video that purported to show a military band playing “Hit the Road Jack” on Trump’s last day in office.

Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House — “Hit The Road Jack”… pic.twitter.com/B0kXDgqggB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 19, 2021

But the real video posted by CNN’s Jim Acosta proves that Chapman’s audio is faked. Not only did Chapman get more than 25,000 retweets, he never deleted the lie-filled posting.

Chapman was also one of the leftists pushing the lie that mailboxes in Burbank, California, were locked to prevent residents from putting their mail-in ballots inside during the 2020 elections. He even doubled down on the li after the conspiracy theory was debunked.

Rex Chapman doubles down on dopey 'locked mailboxes in Burbank' conspiracy theory despite video evidence proving he's wrong https://t.co/75XVjlv0x7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 17, 2020

In September he burnished his COVIDiot bona fides by attacking Virginia Tech for hosting a football game in Sept. calling the event the “COVID-Bowl.” Internet wags quickly noted that Chapman had attended a large sports event himself only days before attacking the school.

The ex-NBA player also lied about something Lindsey Graham said in Nov. of 2020. After leftists began attacking Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett because she is a Catholic, Graham came to her aid and the support of women who agree with her world view, saying that conservative women have a place in this society, too. But Chapman purposefully misconstrued Graham’s quote and presented it as if Graham was saying ONLY women who agree with the conservative world view have a place in America.

Lindsey Graham tells young women that, “There’s a place for you in America — if you are pro-life — if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure". What a bad guy…https://t.co/KwBppG65oV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 1, 2020

In another false tweet, Chapman lied about the circumstances of Breonna Taylor’s death:

Guys, never forget that Breonna Taylor’s killers were at the wrong house. The wrong house. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 23, 2020

This is blatantly false. The police officers who shot Taylor were not at the wrong house. The search warrant they had in their possession was made out for Taylor’s apartment because she and her boyfriend had a history of dealing drugs. Her name was on the warrant. Her boyfriend’s name was on the warrant. And there was even a photo of the couple’s front door on the warrant. Whether Taylor was innocent of the charges or not, the fact is the police were not at “the wrong house.”

Finally, just a month ago, Chapman tweeted that he wishes that hospitals would refuse to treat people if they are unvaccinated.

How about we all agree that hospitals have the right to turn away unvaccinated covid patients? They have freedom of choice too right? I’m sure the unvaccinated would have no problem with that — and it would solve a lot of problems. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

There was a time when leftists pushed the “universal healthcare” mantra even to those with preexisting conditions. Suddenly the left has found a group of people they want to deny universal healthcare. And why? Because liberals imagine that only white, Republicans don’t want to take the COVID vaccine.

Twitter users were quick to pounce on CNN for hiring Chapman.

CNN announced today they are hiring @rexchapman to their new streaming service. Let’s take a look at some of the worst moments from the king of viral misinformation.https://t.co/nSPiHBZUS6 — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) January 18, 2022

CNN really hired Rex Chapman. The guy who got famous off saying block or charge. What an absolute unserious network. A joke. Rex Chapman 😭😭😭 What’s he gonna do? Show week old viral clips of Trump? Tell his audience the best way to rob an Apple store? — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) January 18, 2022

It’s amazing how @cnn continues to make decisions guaranteed to destroy whatever limited trust they have in the media today. Well done! pic.twitter.com/DmmvbXrS6z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 18, 2022

This is the man CNN is so proud of hiring. If anyone imagined that CNN’s new streaming service would be a move back to real news, this hiring should disabuse them of that notion.

